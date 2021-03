Toilolo has agreed to restructure his contract with the Giants in order to remain with the team in 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Toilolo was primed to make roughly $3 million in 2021, a figure which would likely have made him a cap casualty, but he'll instead restructure the final year of his deal in order to stick with New York. He played a depth role last season and was only targeted six times despite playing all 16 regular-season games.