Lions' Quandre Diggs: Records second pick of season
Diggs registered seven tackles, two pass breakups and one interception during Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Diggs was arguably the Lions' best defensive player on the field Sunday, mixing and matching at slot cornerback and deep safety throughout the game. His interception in the second quarter was arguably his best play, but the hard-hitting Diggs also delivered a pair of impressive blows that caused incompletions at two other critical points. The Texas product is now averaging 4.9 tackles per game entering a Week 14 matchup with the Cardinals.
