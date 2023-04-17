The Lions re-signed Zylstra, who was an exclusive rights free agent, Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Zylstra and Brock Wright both saw increased work last year after Detroit traded T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings. The Minnesota State product finished with 11 receptions on 15 targets for 60 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, his second season with the Lions. Zylstra and Wright will both be back next season and currently sit atop the Lions' tight end depth chart, but things could change quickly after 2023 NFL Draft.