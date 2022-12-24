Zylstra brought in five of six targets for 26 yards with three touchdowns during Saturday's 37-23 loss to Carolina.

Becoming a bigger and bigger part of the passing game in every passing week since Detroit traded T.J. Hockenson, Zylstra was largely used on short routes Saturday -- particularly near the goal line. However, this marked Zylstra's first game of the season with more than two targets, and he's averaging just over five yards per catch on his 10 receptions this season. Despite the big day, Zylstra is not on the fantasy radar in Week 17 against Chicago.