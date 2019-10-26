Lions' Steve Longa: Rises to 53-man roster
The Lions promoted Longa to the active roster Saturday.
Longa will round out the Lions' linebacker corps, and he's set to play Sunday against the Giants. This will be his first NFL game since the 2017 season, when he slotted into 15 games and made 13 tackles (12 solo). Longa's expected to stick to a special-teams role.
