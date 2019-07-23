Lions' Steve Longa: Starting camp on PUP list
The Lions placed Longa (knee) on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
This news comes as no surprise, considering the torn ACL forced him to miss all of the team's offseason work to this point. July marks the 11th month of recovery from the injury for Longa, so his return should be coming in the next month or two.
