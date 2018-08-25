Lions' Theo Riddick: Scores on ground
Riddick caught two of three targets for seven yards and took his only carry for a 10-yard touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
Riddick drew all of his targets before halftime but scored the rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. He's locked in as the passing-down specialist in a backfield committee, with his weekly target count likely depending on game flow. Riddick may produce useful PPR statlines when the Lions are forced to abandon the run, but he'll also have some clunkers in games that favor the rushing attack. It'll be a long season for the Lions if Week 1 against the Jets turns out to be the former.
