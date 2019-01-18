Walker recorded 21 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception over 16 games in 2018.

Walker showed a lot of promise for someone many thought of as a significant reach when the Lions made him a third-rounder in last year's draft. He didn't really have a huge role until the final quarter of the season, but Walker averaged 32.5 snaps over the final four games and has seemingly entrenched himself as the No. 3 safety behind Quandre Diggs and Glover Quin. With Quin considering retirement, it's possible Walker could move up the depth chart before the start of the 2019 campaign.

