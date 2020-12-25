Crosby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Crosby hasn't practiced since suffering an ankle injury in the Week 13 win over the Bears. Matt Nelson will start at right tackle Sunday if Halapoulivaati Vaitai doesn't clear concussion protocol in time.
