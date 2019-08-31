Luis Perez: Axed by Lions
Perez was cut by the Lions on Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Perez, along with Tom Savage, lost out to Josh Johnson for the backup quarterback spot in Detroit. It would be a surprise to see Perez added to another club's active roster, but he could get a shot at a practice squad spot.
