Perez signed a contract with the Eagles on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM reports.

Perez most recently played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF, where he completed 135 of 258 passes (52.3 percent) for 1,460 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce, Perez will compete for a depth role behind Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld.

