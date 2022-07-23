site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Luis Perez: Signs with defending champs
RotoWire Staff
Perez agreed to a contract with the Rams on Saturday.
Perez went undrafted out of Texas A&M-Commerce in 2018 and has yet to make his NFL debut. He spent his first training camp with the Rams but has also spent time with the Eagles and Lions.
