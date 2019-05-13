Perez was let go by the Eagles on Monday.

With veteran Cody Kessler making his way to Philly, it was highly likely that the team would have to make space in the quarterback room. Perez most recently played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF, where he completed 135 of 258 passes for 1,460 yards, five touchdowns and six picks. The Texas A&M-Commerce product will now have to look elsewhere for an opportunity, but may be limited to another depth role.