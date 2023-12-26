The Cardinals waived Wilson on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson had started the Cardinals' first 11 games this season, but after going four consecutive contests without recording a start or a stat, the 24-year-old has been let go. The Florida product had spent his entire NFL career in Arizona, appearing in 43 games and logging 158 total tackles, 18 pass deflections and three interceptions.
