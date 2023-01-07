Wilson (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson has been dealing with a neck injury since the Week 14 loss, and he'll now be sidelined for the third time over the final four games of the regular season. The 23-year-old logged 58 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions, including a pick-six across 14 games, all of which represent career highs. With Antonio Hamilton (hip) also remaining out Week 18, the Cardinals will be down to just two available cornerbacks between Christian Mattew and Jace Whittaker, as reserve Josh Jackson (hamstring) is also considered questionable to play versus San Francisco.