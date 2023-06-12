Wilson (neck) has been participating in Arizona's offseason program.

The 24-year-old cornerback has moved past the neck injury that bothered him last December/January and should keep his starting job for a Cardinals defense that looks rather weak at his position. Wilson has started 26 of his 28 games since Arizona made him a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, recording 106 tackles, 14 pass defenses and three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). He and Rashad Fenton are the only corners on the roster that can claim double-digit starts in the NFL.