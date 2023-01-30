Kemp reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Kemp was elevated for the fifth time this season and the second consecutive game ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. He was primarily relegated to a role on special teams over his three appearances in the regular season, and he was ruled a healthy scratch for the divisional-round win over Jacksonville. However, with Justin Watson (illness) inactive, the 27-year-old Kemp had to fill in after Chiefs wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) all exited with injuries versus Cincinnati. As a result, Kemp played a season-high 22 offensive snaps, and he also hauled in his first target of the season for a 13-yard gain late in the fourth quarter. With the bulk of Kansas City's wide receiver corps now dealing with injuries, the 6-foot-4 pass catcher could be asked to step up on the biggest stage again during the Super Bowl versus Philadelphia on Feb. 12.