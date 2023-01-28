site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-marcus-kemp-up-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Marcus Kemp: Up to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 28, 2023
at
4:36 pm ET
•
1 min read
Kemp was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
This marks the fifth time Kemp will join the active roster, but the tall target has yet to see a target this season. Expect Kemp to see little opportunities, particularly with Mecole Hardman (pelvis) possibly back in the fold.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/08/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 12 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read