site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marcus-kemp-reverts-after-winning-super-bowl | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Marcus Kemp: Reverts after winning Super Bowl
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kemp reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Kemp played 17 special teams snaps in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles, but he didn't accrue any meaningful statistics. The 27-year-old wide receiver will be a free agent this offseason.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read