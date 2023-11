Ammendola signed with Houston's practice squad Wednesday.

With Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) still on injured reserve, Ammendola is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to kick Sunday against the Broncos. Ammendola was waived from the Texans' active roster Monday after missing both of his field-goal attempts in a 24-21 Week 12 loss to Jacksonville, though one of the misses was a 58-yard attempt off the crossbar in the final minute.