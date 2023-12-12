The Texans released Ammendola from their practice squad Tuesday.

Houston's decision to move on from Ammendola signals that the team fully anticipates top kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadricep) making his return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. Ammendola reverted to the practice squad following the Texans' Week 14 loss to the Jets, after he had handled kicking duties in each of the past five contests. During his time as Houston's kicker, Ammendola converted on six of nine field-goal attempts and 10 of 11 extra-point tries.