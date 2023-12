Ammendola converted all three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos in Week 13.

Ammendola nailed three chip shots from 29, 38 and 38 yards and recorded a second double-digit performance in four weeks as a replacement for Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps). It's looking like Fairbairn may return Week 14, so Ammendola's stretch of fantasy relevance may be coming to end.