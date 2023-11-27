The Texans waived Ammendola on Monday.

The move, which occurred after Ammendola missed both of his field-goal tries and all three of his point-after attempts in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars, opens room on the roster for defensive end Derek Barnett, whom the Texans claimed off waivers Monday. However, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston notes that Ammendola is expected to join Houston's practice squad, assuming he clears waivers. If that's the case, Ammendola could remain the Texans' kicker for its Week 13 matchup with the Broncos while Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadricep) remains on injured reserve for at least one more game.