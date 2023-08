Wright was waived by the Panthers on Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Wright was brought in by Carolina early in training camp to fill in for Eddy Pineiro (groin) while he was sidelined. It was made clear that Pineiro's job was not on the line, so Wright was simply there as a filler. He will now use his time there as a reference for other teams as he begins to seek out new employment opportunities.