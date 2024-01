Wright is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and will serve as the team's kicker in Week 18, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wright will fill in for Eddy Pineiro, who sustained a hamstring injury early in last week's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars and won't be available for the finale. The 27-year-old Wright last kicked for the Steelers in 2022, suiting up four times and making 12 of 14 field-goal attempts.