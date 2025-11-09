Wright made his only field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try during the Texans' 36-29 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

It was a quiet Texans debut for Wright, who connected on a 23-yard chip shot in the second quarter in what was ultimately his only field-goal attempt of the game. He was signed to Houston's active roster Saturday, and he will serve as the team's starting kicker in Week 11 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 16 if Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) is not cleared to play.