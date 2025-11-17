Wright went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Titans.

Wright made a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter before later adding a 43-yard make with 11:59 left in the fourth. He was then tasked with attempting a potential game-winning kick from 35 yards as time expired in regulation, nailing the kick for his third make of the day. Wright has now gone 4-for-4 on field-goal tries while making two starts with the Texans in place of Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps), and he could draw another start against the Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 12.