The Bills signed Wright to their practice squad Tuesday.

Buffalo will bring Wright aboard as an insurance option at kicker in the event that Matt Prater (quadriceps) is unable to play in Sunday's wild-card game at Jacksonville. The well-traveled Wright has previously seen NFL action with the Steelers, Jaguars, Chiefs, Panthers, 49ers, Titans, Texans and Commanders in 33 games over the past six seasons, converting 60 of his 68 career field-goal attempts (88.2 percent) with a long of 59 yards.