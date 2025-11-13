Texans' Matthew Wright: Will start Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright will start Sunday's game against the Titans with Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) having been ruled out on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Houston signed Wright to the active roster after Fairbairn suffered his quad injury Week 9, signaling that the team anticipated needing a multi-game fill-in. In his team debut versus the Jaguars in Week 10, Wright converted his only field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try. He'll work to remain accurate on the road against Tennessee.
