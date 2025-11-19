The Texans have waived Wright.

Wright connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries over the Texans' last two games, while filling in for Ka'imi Fairbairn. After being listed as a full practice participant in Wednesday's walk-through, however, Fairbairn doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Bills, a context that has prompted Houston to let Wright go.