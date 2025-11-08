The Texans signed Wright from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The move means Wright will serve as the Texans' starting placekicker against the Jaguars on Sunday due to the absence of Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps). Wright has appeared in two regular-season games in 2025 between the Titans and Commanders, and he has connected on 87.5 percent of his field goals on 64 attempts during his six-year NFL career. Davis Mills will serve as the Texans' starting quarterback Week 10 in the absence of C.J. Stroud (concussion), so Wright could have more field-goal opportunities assuming Houston's offense stalls out more often in opposing territory and the red zone.