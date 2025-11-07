Wright is expected to replace the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) as Houston's placekicker for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson goes as far to say that Fairbairn, who leads NFL kickers with 25 field-goal attempts, has been ruled out Week 10, but the Texans have not yet confirmed that. If he replaces Fairbairn, Wright steps into a friendly situation for a kicker; Houston's offense ranks last in the NFL in converting red zone appearances into touchdowns.