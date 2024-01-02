The Panthers signed Wright to their practice squad Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Carolina is bringing in a kicker after current option Eddy Pineiro was unable to play this past Sunday at Jacksonville due to a tight hamstring that he suffered during pregame warmups. Wright spent most of August with the Panthers before getting cut as a part of roster reduction after the preseason, and since then he's spent time on the 49ers', Falcons' and Patriots' practice squads. If the team ends up needing his services Sunday against the Buccaneers, it'll mark his first action of the campaign after connecting on 15 of 18 field-goal attempts and all 15 point-after tries in six appearances between the Steelers and Chiefs last season.