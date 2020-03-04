Mike Adams: Hanging up cleats
Adams announced his retirement from football Wednesday morning, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 38-year-old safety was a 16-game starter as recently as 2018, which capped off a stretch of five consecutive seasons with multiple interceptions and 69 or more tackles. Adams then spent 2019 in a backup role with the Texans, his sixth team in 16 pro seasons. He got the start in 149 of his 228 regular-season appearances, piling up 935 tackles, 90 pass defenses, 30 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries, 13 forced fumbles and six sacks. Adams had a late peak in 2014 and 2015 for the Colts, picking off five passes and earning a Pro Bowl nod in both seasons.
