Panthers' Mike Adams: Another productive campaign
Adams finished the 2018 regular season with 75 tackles (47 solo) and three interceptions on six passes defended in 16 games played.
Adams remains a productive player despite being 37 years old, as he's now topped 60 tackles in all but four of his 15 seasons. That includes eight straight campaigns with that achievement, which should result in interest in him as he becomes a free agent this offseason. The veteran ranked fourth on the Panthers in tackles, trailing only linebackers Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...