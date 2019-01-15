Adams finished the 2018 regular season with 75 tackles (47 solo) and three interceptions on six passes defended in 16 games played.

Adams remains a productive player despite being 37 years old, as he's now topped 60 tackles in all but four of his 15 seasons. That includes eight straight campaigns with that achievement, which should result in interest in him as he becomes a free agent this offseason. The veteran ranked fourth on the Panthers in tackles, trailing only linebackers Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson.