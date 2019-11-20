Play

Adams (concussion) won't play in Thursday's matchup against the Colts.

Adams was active for Week 11's loss to the Ravens but didn't play after suffering a concussion during warmups. The 38-year-old safety didn't make enough progress in the league's concussion protocol on the short week, so he'll watch a second straight game from the sidelines. Justin Reid (concussion) is also ruled out, so Tashaun Gipson (back) -- he's listed as questionable -- A.J. Moore and Jahleel Addae will round out the team's safety corps.

