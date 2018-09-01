The Patriots released Gillislee on Saturday, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.

Gillislee was outplayed by Jeremy Hill this preseason, finishing with 33 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. This probably wasn't a difficult decision for the Patriots, considering Gillislee was also the more expensive option of the two. There is a decent chance Gillislee finds another landing spot at some point this season.

