Mike Gillislee: Released on cutdown day
The Patriots released Gillislee on Saturday, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Gillislee was outplayed by Jeremy Hill this preseason, finishing with 33 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. This probably wasn't a difficult decision for the Patriots, considering Gillislee was also the more expensive option of the two. There is a decent chance Gillislee finds another landing spot at some point this season.
