Gillislee was cut by the Saints on Saturday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

With running back Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games of the year, Gillislee was signed in early September to help take some of the pressure off of second-year back Alvin Kamara. Ultimately, the veteran's performance was uninspiring, as he compiled only 16 carries for 43 yards in his four appearances. His roster spot will now be used to activate Ingram off the suspended list.

More News
Our Latest Stories