Vigil (hamstring) is working out with the Giants on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Vigil was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals in October with a hamstring injury, but he's now healthy heading into the 2023 campaign. The linebacker appeared in four games with Arizona last season, compiling 13 tackles and a pass deflection.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nick Vigil: Moves to IR with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Nick Vigil: Out against Philadelphia•
-
Cardinals' Nick Vigil: Sustains hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Nick Vigil: Signs with Arizona•
-
Vikings' Nick Vigil: Reinstated from reserve/COVID-19•
-
Vikings' Nick Vigil: Placed on COVID-19 list•