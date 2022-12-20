Webster reverted to Chicago's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Webster was activated for the first time after spending the first 14 weeks of the season on the Bears' practice squad, as Chase Claypool (knee) and N'Keal Harry (coach's decision) were both inactive Sunday versus Philadelphia. With starting wideout Equanimeous St. Brown forced out early with a concussion, the 5-foot-10 Webster went on to catch two of his three targets for 14 yards. However, he still played the fourth-most offensive snaps of the team's wideouts behind Byron Pringle (53), Dante Pettis (47) and Velus Jones (40). Webster will now be eligible for two more elevations from the team's practice squad, and he'll likely continue to see playing time if this banged-up receiving corps does not get healthier before Saturday's game against Buffalo.