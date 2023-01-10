The Bears signed Webster to a reserve/future contract Monday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Webster was waived as part of Chicago's final roster cuts in late August before quickly re-joining via the practice squad. The fourth-year wideout then remained idle on the practice squad before being elevated in back-to-back games Week 15 and 16, recording the first two receptions of his career over during this span. Webster has now appeared in eight games over the past two season for the Bears, and he'll likely compete for another depth and special-teams role heading into the 2023 season.
