The Bears are expected to waive Webster on Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Webster has bounced back and forth between the Bears' practice squad and active roster several times over the previous two years. He is considered a strong candidate to again land on the team's practice squad. The 27-year-old has occasionally returned punts during his two-year stint with the Bears and has also accumulated two receptions for 14 yards.
