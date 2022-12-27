Webster was sent down to Chicago's practice squad Monday.
One week after playing the fourth-most snaps among Bears wide receivers, Webster was relegated to work on special teams playing a total seven snaps. It's possible Webster might be elevated again in the future, but much of that will depend on the status of Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion).
More News
-
Bears' Nsimba Webster: Elevated to active roster again•
-
Nsimba Webster: Shifts back to practice squad•
-
Bears' Nsimba Webster: Records first NFL receptions•
-
Bears' Nsimba Webster: Will be available vs. Philadelphia•
-
Nsimba Webster: Added to Chicago's practice squad•
-
Nsimba Webster: Waived by Chicago•