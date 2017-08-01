Orlando Franklin: Let go by Saints
Franklin, who'd signed with the Saints on Thursday, was released Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Franklin was expected to give the Saints some flexibility along the offensive line with Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Max Unger (foot) tending to injuries. The 29-year-old veteran will now need to find a new home before the regular season.
