Franklin, who'd signed with the Saints on Thursday, was released Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Franklin was expected to give the Saints some flexibility along the offensive line with Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Max Unger (foot) tending to injuries. The 29-year-old veteran will now need to find a new home before the regular season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories