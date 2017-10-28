Redskins' Orlando Franklin: Joins Redskins
Franklin signed a contract with the Redskins on Saturday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Franklin spent less than a week with the Saints in training camp, but has surprisingly been a free agent since being released by the Chargers in May. The Redskins have six offensive linemen on their injury report this week, which could press the 29-year-old into a significant role early on with his new team.
More News
-
Orlando Franklin: Let go by Saints•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Back at full speed•
-
Orlando Franklin: Released by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Orlando Franklin: Suggested starter at LG•
-
Chargers' Orlando Franklin: Will have competition for starting spot•
-
Chargers' Orlando Franklin ruled out for Monday's game•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...