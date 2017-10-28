Franklin signed a contract with the Redskins on Saturday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Franklin spent less than a week with the Saints in training camp, but has surprisingly been a free agent since being released by the Chargers in May. The Redskins have six offensive linemen on their injury report this week, which could press the 29-year-old into a significant role early on with his new team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories