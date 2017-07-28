49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Back at full speed
Bowman (Achilles) indicated Friday that he has returned to full speed, 49ers' reporter Joe Fann reports.
Bowman played just four games last season before going down with an Achilles injury. His recovery has been remarkably fast, as he was able to participate in offseason workouts already in April. All accounts indicate he has returned to full health, and he figures to be in line for a big year anchoring the 49ers' defense at middle linebacker.
