The Seahawks, Cardinals and Broncos have all contacted the XFL's Houston Roughnecks to ask about Walker, Mark Berman of FOX 26 reports.

Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips were the big stars of the XFL, leading Houston to a 5-0 record before the rest of the season was suspended. Walker led the league in passing yards (1,338) and touchdowns (15), completing 64.7 percent of his throws while tossing just four interceptions. He previously spent time with the Colts' practice squad in 2017, 2018 and 2019, never quite managing to secure the No. 2 quarterback job. It sounds like it won't be long before he gets another shot in the NFL.