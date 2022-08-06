Packers' Cole Schneider: Non-participant at Family Night By RotoWire Staff Aug 5, 2022 at 9:47 pm ET • 1 min read Schneider is not suited up for the Packers' Family Night at Lambeau Field on Friday due to an ankle injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.Schneider presumably sustained the injury at practice earlier in the week. He is competing for a spot on the Packers' final 53-man roster. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.