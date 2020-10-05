site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Corey Linsley: Good to go
RotoWire Staff
Linsley (groin) is available for Monday's matchup with the Falcons.
Linsley popped up on the injury report after missing Saturday's practice. However, he is good to go and figures to take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.
