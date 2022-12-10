Linsley (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Linsley missed the Chargers' Week 13 loss to the Raiders while in concussion protocol. However, he practiced in full throughout the week and will return as the team's starting center for a Week 14 matchup against the Dolphins.
